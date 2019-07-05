Sheriff: Boyle County homeowner holds theft suspect at gunpoint before deputies arrive

A Boyle County homeowner is being credited with stopping a thief in his tracks early Friday morning by holding him at gunpoint.

The Boyle County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a home before 4 a.m. when a homeowner on Nield Road reported there was a thief on his property.

The homeowners told a deputy they were awakened when their gate intercom rang, and they later discovered a vehicle was missing. One of the homeowners went outside and saw two of his vehicles sitting near the road, and both were previously parked closer to the home.

The suspect, identified as Gary Lynn Ryan II, was still in one of the vehicles, and the homeowner held him at gunpoint until law enforcement arrived. The sheriff's office says the homeowner was "rightfully and lawfully armed."

Ryan was charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000, criminal mischief, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both vehicles were damaged.