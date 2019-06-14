Sheriff: Burned body found on Laurel County driveway

By  | 
Posted:

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says a death investigation is underway after deputies received a report of a burned body on a driveway.

Deputies say they received a call from York Shire Estates Road south of London Friday morning that a body was on fire.

Authorities responded to the scene and found a burned body.

The remains are being taken to Frankfort where medical examiners will perform an autopsy Saturday.

The person's name is not being released until family members are notified.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus