Sheriff: Burned body found on Laurel County driveway

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office says a death investigation is underway after deputies received a report of a burned body on a driveway.

Deputies say they received a call from York Shire Estates Road south of London Friday morning that a body was on fire.

Authorities responded to the scene and found a burned body.

The remains are being taken to Frankfort where medical examiners will perform an autopsy Saturday.

The person's name is not being released until family members are notified.