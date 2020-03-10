Sheriff: Casey Co. woman runs from deputies, causes damage to property

A Casey County woman faces multiple charges after causing nearly $1,000 in damage to a property.

According to the Sheriff, deputies were called to a scene where they found 32-year-old Lee Ann Followell. Deputies say Followell was uncooperative and drove off, causing about $850 dollars worth of damage to the property.

Followell was later found after driving her vehicle through a yard and getting her car stuck. Investigators say she then ran to a home and locked herself in the bathroom after the owner let her in.

She was arrested and taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

