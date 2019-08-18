Sheriff: Clay Co. woman assaulted clerk after being charged for cup of water

Wendy Senters is charged with assault and criminal mischief in the incident. (Photo: Clay County Detention Center)
By 
Posted:

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) –
A Clay County woman is charged with assault and criminal mischief after she reportedly assaulted a store clerk.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Wendy Senters entered Mike’s Quick Stop on U.S. Hwy 421 Saturday evening. While in the store, Senters reportedly assaulted the clerk after being charged 25 cents for a cup of water.

Deputies later found Senters at Arrowhead Court, and say she admitted to the assault.

She was arrested and taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

 
