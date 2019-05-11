Sheriff: Clay Co. woman caused damage to home, sideswiped vehicle while leaving

A Clay County woman is charged with DUI and criminal mischief after deputies received a complaint call saying she was damaging a house.

According to the Sheriff, deputies were called out to a home just before 3:00 a.m. The caller told investigators 26-year-old Kelsey Jones had damaged their house and then sideswiped a vehicle while she was leaving the scene.

Deputies tracked Jones down to Beech Creek Road, where they say they found paint scrapes along Jones’ car that matched the damaged vehicle. Furthermore, investigators say they found articles of mail that belonged to the victims who reported Jones.

Authorities say Jones was under the influence when she was arrested.

She was taken to the Clay County Detention Center and charged with DUI, 1st degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and leaving the scene of an accident.

