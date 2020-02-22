Sheriff: Clay Co. woman causes disturbance, fights with deputies

A woman was arrested Friday night in Clay County after reportedly causing a disturbance at a business, and then tussling with deputies.

The Clay County Sheriff says deputies were called out to a business along Highway 80 around 8 p.m. on a report that a woman was inside the business creating a disorder and refusing to leave.

When they arrived, they say they found 33-year-old Priscilla Lovins arguing with store employees. When deputies got Lovins outside of the business, they say she attempted to run off.

Deputies were able to catch her quickly, but they say Lovins then began fighting with law enforcement. One she was placed under arrest and put in a patrol car, officials say the began trying to kick out the windows.

According to the Sheriff, Lovins admitted to taking multiple doses of “ice.”

Lovins was taken to the Clay County Detention Center and charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, fleeing or evading police, and resisting arrest.

