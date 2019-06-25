Sheriff: Corbin man shot attempting to assault woman

Knox County Sheriff responded to a possible shooting in Corbin and found one man shot, another injured.

Albert Lee France, 37, of Barbourville, was walking on Highway 3436 with a visible wound to his left shoulder. A Sheriff and two Deputies spotted him while on their way to a Corbin home where a possible shooting had been reported.

Knox County Sheriffs department reports he had been in an altercation with another man and had struck him in the head with an object, causing injury. France then turned on a female at the residence, and was shot with a .22 caliber handgun while attempting to assault her.

France was taken to the Baptist Regional Medical Center in Corbin and later transported to University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. The man he allegedly struck in the head was treated at the scene.

The investigation continues. Knox County Sheriffs office expects charges will be filed.