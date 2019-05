Authorities say they are responding to a deadly wreck in Knott County involving a commercial vehicle.

The Knott County Sheriff's Office confirms the coroner's office responded to the crash, which is on Ky. 80.

WYMT reports the crash happened on Rock Fork near the Knott County Sportsplex.

Photos sent to WKYT show a commercial vehicle on fire. It is unknown how many vehicles were involved at this time.

