Sheriff: Couple found trespassing in home with methamphetamine

Two people were arrested and charged with trespassing Wednesday after police say they found the couple laying on a couch in a Knox County home with a bag of suspected methamphetamine.

Knox County deputies responded to a trespassing complaint on Sam Parker Road around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to police. When they arrived they found John Burnette II, 32, and Shannon Hollin, 24, lying on the couch, according to police.

Both Burnette and Hollin were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

