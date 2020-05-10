Sheriff: Daviess Co. man charged after children found locked in basement

What started as a welfare check ended with a Daviess County man behind bars facing several serious charges.

According to station WFIE, deputies were called to check on 31-year-old Austin Fugua and his two children, aged two and three.

When investigators arrived, they say they found the two children had been locked in the basement, and they could not get out because the door was locked on the outside.

They also say the children were left in the basement with dangerous items, including suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

They also say the house, in general, was in poor condition and that the children had poor hygiene.

Fuqua was arrested and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center where he is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, two counts of unlawful imprisonments, two counts of criminal abuse, along with drug possession charges.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

