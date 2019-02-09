Sheriff: Deputies find marijuana hidden in VCR during house search

The Clay County Sheriff says two people have been arrested after being found intoxicated with drugs hidden in a home.

According to the Sheriff, deputies went to a home on Crane Creek Road around 9:30 p.m. to serve a warrant for domestic violence. When they arrived, they found 58-year-old Ricky Gabbard “manifestly under the influence.” Gabbard reportedly admitted to deputies that he had been drinking before they arrived.

Investigators also spoke to 50-year-old Rebecca Davidson, and say she also appeared intoxicated. Davidson allegedly told deputies that she had smoked methamphetamine and taken prescription pain medication.

When deputies searched the home, they say they found bags of marijuana hidden inside a VCR. While being booked into the Clay County Detention Center, a jailer reportedly found an additional baggie of marijuana on Davidson.

Gabbard was charged with public intoxication, and possession of marijuana, along with charges contained in the warrant deputies were serving. Davidson faces charges of public intoxication, and promoting contraband.

