Sheriff: Endangered Florida child in need of treatment possibly in Kentucky

A Florida sheriff's office says a 3-year-old boy in need of medical treatment may be traveling to Kentucky with his parents.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the child, Joshua McAdams is considered missing and endangered after his parents, Taylor Bland-Ball and Joshua McAdams, didn't bring the child to have a hospital procedure done last Monday.

Authorities say the father may be armed. They are believed to be in a 2016 silver Mazda CX-5 with Florida tag DERX82. You are asked to call (813) 247-8200 if you see them. The three could be traveling along the Interstate 75 or Interstate 95 corridors.

The parents could face child neglect charges.