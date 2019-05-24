Sheriff: Girl conspired with friend to stab parents, brother

By  | 
Posted:

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio county sheriff says a teen girl conspired with a female friend who fatally stabbed the teen's mother and wounded her father and brother.

Two teen girls charged in deadly stabbing in Ohio (CNN Newsource)

The Springfield News-Sun reports the stabbings occurred early Thursday in New Carlisle, 63 miles (101 kilometers) west of Columbus.

Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett says the 13-year-old girl whose family was attacked had been told by her parents she could no longer meet with the 15-year-old friend, but continued to do so.

Burchett says the 13-year-old helped the friend get inside the home. The girl's 36-year-old mother died at a hospital. Despite their injuries, the girl's father and 17-year-old brother subdued the 15-year-old until sheriff's deputies arrived.

Both girls have Juvenile Court hearings scheduled for Friday afternoon on charges of murder and felonious assault.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus