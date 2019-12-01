Sheriff: Intoxicated suspect assaulted Laurel Co. deputy, EMS worker

A man is in the Laurel County Detention Center after authorities say he fought with a deputy and an EMS worker while they were attempting to help him.

According to a Facebook post from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to a complaint off Locust Grove Road Thursday evening.

When they arrived, investigators say they found 65-year-old Bernard Q. Ellison. According to deputies, Ellison was under the influence of alcohol, and began cursing an EMS and creating a disturbance. Ellison then reportedly assaulter the EMS worker, as well as a deputy who was trying to calm him down.

Investigators say Ellison became so combative, that EMS could not take him to the hospital. A deputy took him to St. Joseph Hospital, instead, where Ellison reportedly continued to curse and create a disturbance in front of hospital staff, other patients, and children at the hospital.

After being treated and released, Ellison was charged with disorderly conduct, terroristic threatening, alcohol intoxication, and assault charges.

