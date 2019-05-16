Sheriff: Kentucky special deputy stole money during traffic stop

A Kentucky special deputy was arrested after a county sheriff said he took money during a traffic stop.

Gray affiliate KFVS reports Ballard County Special Deputy Derek Turner is charged with theft and official misconduct following an investigation into a May 13 traffic stop.

Ballard County Sheriff Ronnie Giles said he learned about the money that disappeared during the traffic stop, which led a review of body camera video. Giles said he saw the money in the beginning of the video, and by the end of the stop, the money was no longer there. This led to Giles calling for an outside investigation, as two Ballard County deputies were the only ones who could've taken the money.

McCracken County detectives reviewed the case and interviewed the deputies involved in the case, including Turner. The investigation led to Turner having a warrant out for his arrest. He was placed in the McCracken County Jail.

Turner is no longer on the special deputy roster and can no longer perform duties in an official capacity.

Special deputies are appointed by the county sheriff and sworn in. However, state statute says they can't be paid, and it doesn't require them to get any training before they serve.