Sheriff: Large amount of meth found inside child's playhouse in Laurel County

Laurel County authorities say a woman is behind bars after deputies found nearly three pounds of meth inside a playhouse.

Deputies responded to a home on Ky. 1223 south of London in Laurel County Sunday night after receiving a drug complaint out of Knox County.

When deputies arrived, they found meth, a large amount of cash, loaded and unloaded syringes and firearms inside a child's playhouse. Four children were at the home and had easy access to it.

Patsy Hopkins, 63, of Corbin was charged with meth trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of wanton endangerment.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office assisted in the two-month investigation.

Knox County authorities say Nursilla Anita Helton-Fox, 39, of Gray and John Helton, 44, of Gray were also arrested Sunday as a part of the investigation. Deputies found approximately one pound of meth in a search at their Knox County home.