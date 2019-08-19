Sheriff: Las Vegas man flies to Kentucky to kidnap teen in school parking lot

A Las Vegas man was arrested Monday after deputies say he tried to kidnap a Kentucky high school student.

Benjamin Margitza is accused of flying from Nevada to Kentucky in order to have sex with a girl he met online years ago. (Boone County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

The Boone County Sheriff's Office says Benjamin Margitza, 18, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted kidnapping of a minor and criminal trespass after he flew from Nevada to northern Kentucky late Saturday night in an attempt to locate his victim.

Margitza is accused of meeting the girl online through an app four years ago, but he didn't frequently communicate with her. Within the past year, he would make sexual statements toward her, and he started obsessing about marrying her.

Deputies say the victim was unaware that Margitza flew to northern Kentucky. He waited in the parking lot of Conner High School, and when he saw her, he grabbed her arm. She tried to run away from him, but he followed her. Another student stopped Margitza from following her while the girl contacted a school resource officer.

The school resource officer would find Margitza in the back of an Uber vehicle as he was trying to leave campus.

Deputies say Margitza admitted to intending to follow the girl inside the school if he wasn't stopped, and he also intended to convince her to have sex at his hotel.

Margitza was booked into the Boone County Detention Center where he has yet to have bond set.