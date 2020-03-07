Sheriff: Laurel Co. husband shot and killed by wife in domestic dispute

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at a home off of Highway 490.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the home around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, investigators say the found James Tyler McCowan shot at least two times with a pistol. He was pronounced dead by the Laurel County coroner.

Investigators say James and his wife Charity McCowan had gotten into an argument that escalated into shots being fired.

An autopsy is being conducted in Frankfort. The case investigation will be presented to a Laurel County grand jury.

