Sheriff: Laurel Co. man arrested after falsely reporting finding nephew’s body

Deputies in Laurel County arrested a man after he reported a bizarre story that turned out to be false.

Deputies say they were called to a home off O. Johnson Road around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. Investigators say a man at the home, 64-year-old Jackie Hall, reported a complaint that his nephew had been wrapped in a plastic bag and left on his front porch.

According to a post on Facebook from the sheriff’s office, deputies were unable to find the reported body and were further able to confirm the complaint was unfounded.

After deputies determined Hall was under the influence, they went to arrest him, at which time they say Hall became belligerent, cursing and threatening authorities.

Hall was charged with falsely reporting an incident, alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threatening.

He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

