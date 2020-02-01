Sheriff: Laurel Co. man arrested after firing rifle during argument, attacking deputies

A Laurel County man is behind bars after reportedly firing a rifle during an argument and later fighting with deputies.

According to a Facebook post from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to American Greeting Card Road around 7:20 p.m. on Thursday on a report that people were fighting and that shots had been fired.

When they arrived, deputies say they discovered two people had gotten into a fight. During the argument, deputies say one of the people in the fight, 76-year-old Danny Lee Mcalarnis, reportedly entered a home and came back out firing a rifle. Deputies say the gunshot damaged a wall and the doorframe of the home.

While deputies were investigating, they say Mcalarnis created a disturbance, yelling and cursing in the neighborhood. When investigators went to arrest him, they say Mcalarnis attempted to elbow and fight deputies before being taken into custody.

Mcalarnis is now in the Laurel County Detention Center, charged with wanton endangerment, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct, menacing, and resisting arrest.

