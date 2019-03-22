Sheriff: Laurel Co. man traded house shingles for meth

The Laurel County Sheriff says an investigation into stolen house shingles took a bizarre turn when it was determined the suspect swapped the shingles for drugs.

According to the Sheriff, deputies began investigating the shingle theft after it was several bundles were reported stolen by a home construction site on Sally’s Branch Road.

Investigators were able to track the theft back to 44-year-old John E. Lewis, who reportedly admitted he had taken the shingles to a neighboring county where he traded them for meth.

Lewis was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking.

