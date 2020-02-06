Laurel Co. man accused of relieving himself all over church property, trashing classroom

Laurel Co. deputies have arrested a man after finding him in a church building off Rocky Branch Road.

Authorities say 35-year-old Don Smallwood was found in a children’s classroom at the church, and say he had trashed the room, and thrown cigarette butts on the floor. Deputies say they also found a hypodermic needle on Smallwood he was using to shoot up Suboxone.

According to deputies, Smallwood had also relieved himself all over the parking lot and on the side of the building near the children’s playground.

Smallwood was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.