Sheriff: Laurel Co. woman charged with DUI cursed EMS, spat in deputy’s cruiser

The Laurel County Sheriff says a woman faces multiple charges after being found under the influence at a crash on Tuttle Road.

According to the Sheriff, deputies were called out to the crash site with a report that a woman was passed out inside the car.

When they got there, deputies say the driver of the car, identified as 41-year-old Rebekah Blevins was awake and cursing at EMS personnel who had arrived earlier. In addition, investigators say they could smell a strong odor of alcohol on her.

Deputies noted than Blevins’ vehicle had crossed the oncoming traffic lane and wrecked on the other side.

As deputies attempted to interview Blevins, they say she continued to curse at them, and even slapped a radio out of one deputy’s hand. After being placed in a cruiser, they say Blevins continued to curse and be confrontational, including spitting all over the prisoner compartment of the cruiser.

She was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center, and charged with DUI, assault, driving on a suspended license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, and other charges. Additionally, Blevins faces bench warrants out of Laurel and Knox counties.

