Sheriff: Laurel County woman seeks shelter in Walmart after abusive boyfriend kept her in tent

A Laurel County man is behind bars after deputies say he unlawfully kept his girlfriend in a tent for two days before she escaped at Walmart.

Deputies responded to the Walmart in southern Laurel County Tuesday after employees told them a woman was hiding in the store to get away from her boyfriend.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the employees were helping to keep her out of sight while her boyfriend was pushing a shopping cart throughout the store looking for her.

Deputies eventually found the man, identified as 35-year-old Elmo Clinton Carroll of Corbin, and arrested him. They eventually learned the woman went with her boyfriend to the store to get food supplies when she ran away. She was being attacked while being in the tent, and the boyfriend wouldn't let her leave.

One deputy spotted visible injuries on the victim's face.

Carroll was charged with assault and unlawful imprisonment.