Sheriff: Lawmaker drove intoxicated after Kentucky session

Authorities say a Kentucky lawmaker was arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated just hours after the state House adjourned.

State Rep. Derek J. Lewis of London was arrested early Thursday and charged with drunken driving.

Officer Gary Mehler of the Laurel County sheriff’s department said he responded to a call and found a pickup truck in a ditch. Mehler said Lewis got out smelling of alcohol and refused to take a sobriety test.

Lewis was arrested about two hours after the state House had adjourned in Frankfort.

Lewis’ attorneys said the lawmaker plans to plead not guilty to the charge.