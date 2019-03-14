Sheriff: Man arrested after kicking, head-butting deputies during traffic stop

One man has been arrested after authorities say he assaulted two sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop Thursday.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office reports that 28-year-old John Sullivan of Michigan was driving on Interstate 75 north of London around 9:30 a.m., when a deputy attempted to pull him over.

The responding deputy suspected that Sullivan was under the influence because his car and trailer were “swerving all over the roadway,” according to the sheriff’s office.

During the traffic stop, Sullivan began to scream and curse at the deputy, creating a disturbance on the roadside, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies also said that Sullivan resisted arrest, eventually making his way out into the middle of the roadway, putting himself and the arresting deputy in danger.

A second deputy came to assist in Sullivan’s arrest, and that’s when Sullivan reportedly kicked and head-butted the deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Eventually both deputies were able to subdue Sullivan and take him into custody, where he was charged with DUI, resisting arrest, two counts assault, disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment, among other charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sullivan was lodged in the Laurel

