Sheriff: Man arrested in Laurel County sexual assault case

The Laurel County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man involved in a sexual assault case that happened back in September.

Laurel Co. Sheriff John Root says an investigation led to the arrest of 46-year-old Walter Earl Darling on Monday afternoon in London.

According to a press release, Darling used his own vehicle with emergency lights to pull over a woman on Ky. 192 west of London on the night of Sept. 4, 2019.

The woman told authorities that the man forced her to drive to a hayfield where he attempted to sexually assault her. She was able to get away and find help.

Darling was identified in a photo lineup and admitted to investigators he committed the crimes. The car he used has not yet been found.

The sheriff says more arrests are expected in the case.

