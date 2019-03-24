Sheriff: Man charged after trying to run over three, including one child

A man is behind bars facing multiple charges of wanton endangerment after authorities investigated an assault complaint.

According to the Sheriff, deputies were called to Robert E. Cox Road around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night. While on their way, deputies say they learned a suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Brandon Ray Mills, had tried to drive a vehicle over a group of victims.

When they arrived they learned that Mills had run from the scene. Witnesses told investigators Cox had assaulted a man, and then tried to run over the man, the man’s daughter, and her child.

Deputies say the man who was reportedly assaulted was bleeding from the face. The woman also told investigators that Mills had punched her in the head, choked her, and head-butted her several times.

While still on-scene, deputies say Mills showed back up, and that he smelled of alcohol. While trying to take him into custody, deputies say he scuffled with authorities.

Mills was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, assault, resisting arrest, menacing, and alcohol intoxication. He was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

