Sheriff: Man searching in woods discovers human remains

Pulaski County detectives are investigating after a mushroom hunter stumbled onto a grisly find in a wooded area off South 27 near the McCreary County line.

According to investigators, the man found remains that were later identified as human by investigators.

The remains were collected by detectives and will be sent to the Medical Examiner's Office for identification.

It is unknown at this time whether the remains are male or female, but there were reportedly women’s clothing found near the body.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office at (606) 678-5145. Anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s webpage.

