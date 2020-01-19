Sheriff: Man tased, arrested after attacking officer with wooden board

A man is behind bars after reportedly assaulting a victim, and then attacking investigators when they arrived at the scene.

According to a Facebook post from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to an assault complaint along Overlook Lane on Saturday.

When they arrived, investigators say they found the man accused in the assault, 58-year-old Michael Hubbard walking down the driveway. When they approached Hubbard, detectives say Hubbard became disorderly, making hand gestures mimicking a firearm and screaming.

Hubbard then reportedly ran behind a home where he grabbed a wooden board with nails in it and attempted to hit a Manchester police officer and a K-9 unit.

After refusing to comply with verbal commands, authorities used a taser on Hubbard, but Hubbard continued to fight with officers on the scene. Hubbard was eventually placed under arrest, but when he was put into a patrol car, he reportedly began trying to kick out the windows of the car.

Hubbard was taken to Advent Health of Manchester to be seen by medical staff, but investigators say he began attacking hospital staff.

He was eventually taken to the Clay County Detention Center where he faces two charges of assault, along with charges of resisting arrest, public intoxication, menacing, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief.

