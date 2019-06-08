Sheriff: Man tased, scuffles with deputies after Boyle County chase

A Junction City man has been charged after leading deputies on a chase Friday evening.

The Boyle County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw 34-year-old Christopher Wilson driving a vehicle on Bonta Lane around 5:30 p.m. Knowing that Wilson’s driver’s license was suspended, the deputy attempted to stop Wilson but says Wilson turned around and drove south toward Junction City.

The deputy then began pursuing Wilson, who reportedly reached speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour.

When additional deputies joined in the pursuit, Wilson turned into a driveway and drove through several backyards.

Deputies say they were able to corner him in a tree line, but Wilson refused to come out of the vehicle. At that time, deputies say they used a taser on Wilson, but he still wouldn’t come out.

Deputies eventually were able to get him out of the vehicle after a brief scuffle. He was taken into custody. Later, investigators say they discovered the vehicle Wilson was driving did not belong to him, and he didn’t have permission to use it.

Wilson was taken to the Boyle County Detention Center where he is charged with wanton endangerment, reckless driving, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

