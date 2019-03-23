Sheriff: Man tried to pull knife on deputies during traffic stop

An East Bernstadt man is in the Clay County Detention Center facing multiple charges after he reportedly tried to pull a knife on deputies during a traffic stop.

According to the Sheriff, deputies received several complaints about a pickup truck that was driving erratically on Hal Rogers Parkway around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities found the vehicle and were able to pull the driver over but say the driver, later identified as 34-year-old Lonnie Ross, began acting aggressively when asked to step out of the truck.

Then, during a pat down, deputies say Ross attempted to pull a knife, and had to be restrained.

Investigators say Ross showed signs of impairment during the traffic stop, and after a field sobriety test, they determined he was under the influence.

Ross was arrested and charged with DUI, disorderly conduct, and menacing.

