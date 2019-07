Laurel County authorities have arrested a man who is accused of wearing nothing but tennis shoes at a parking lot.

Deputies say William J. Casey, 46, of Lewisville, North Carolina was arrested Tuesday morning after they received a complaint about his lack of attire.

Casey told deputies he took GHB and didn't know why he was standing outside his vehicle naked or how he got there.

Deputies charged Casey with indecent exposure, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.