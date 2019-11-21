Sheriff: McCracken Co. man sought after house search reveals guns, drugs, live deer

The McCracken County Sheriff has issued an arrest warrant for a man after a bizarre property search at a Coleman Cut Road home.

According to the Sheriff, his office has received trespassing and poaching complaints against the home over the past couple of years. Due to those complaints, detectives and agents from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife executed a search warrant there Wednesday evening, just before 9 p.m.

Shortly after entering the home, investigators say they found a live deer standing on a bed, along with items that suggested the deer had been living there for ‘some time.’ Investigators eventually were able to corral the deer toward the door, where it ran off.

As the search continued, deputies and detectives say they found multiple firearms, ammunition, marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia, frozen animal carcasses, and a buck that had recently been killed with a firearm.

Investigators say a man known to be a resident of the house, Victor “Chipper” Jang II, is a convicted felon, and not allowed to possess firearms. According to deputies, they were able to link the firearms in the home to Jang.

Jang was not found at the home during the search, leading to an arrest warrant being issued.

The Sheriff has released a former mugshot of Jang, and asks anyone who knows of his whereabouts, or who sees him, to contact the Sheriff's Office at (270) 444-4719, or (270) 443-8355.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife are also conduction an investigation into the case.

