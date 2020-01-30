Bell Co. sheriff: Meth found hidden in peanut butter jar in inmate's locker

Jalen Marshall now faces charges of promoting contraband, and trafficking in meth, among other charges. (Photo: Bell County Sheriff's Office)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 11:03 AM, Jan 30, 2020

FRAKES, Ky. (WKYT) – An inmate at the Bell County Forestry Camp is now facing additional charges after authorities say they found methamphetamine hidden in a jar of peanut butter during a bed search.

According to a Facebook post on the Bell County Sheriff’s page, deputies were called to the minimum-security facility on Saturday after Forestry Camp Officers made the discovery.

They say when they searched 27-year-old Jalen R. Marshall’s locker, they found a plastic bag with 4.5 grams of methamphetamine in a peanut butter jar.

Marshall is now charged with promoting contraband, trafficking in meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was sent to the medium-security Northpoint Correctional Facility.

Marshall was convicted and sentenced to ten years in prison in 2013 for robbery, criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana, and trafficking in marijuana.

He would have been eligible for parole on March 19, 2020.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus