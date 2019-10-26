Officials confirm one person killed in Jessamine County crash

The area near the accident on US 68 and Harrodsburg Road is closed while crews investigate. (MGN)
Updated: Sat 6:12 PM, Oct 26, 2019

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials confirm one person dead is following a crash in Jessamine County.

Sheriff Kevin Corman with the Jessamine County Sheriff's Department says crews were called to the scene of fatal wreck Saturday on US 68 near Wilmore Road.

The Jessamine County Coroner confirms a 20-year-old passenger of one vehicle was killed in the crash. Two other people in the same vehicle were taken to UK Hospital.

The coroner says the people in the other vehicle involved had minor injuries.

