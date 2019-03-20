Sheriff: Perry Co. man arrested after driving with dog tied to car

A Perry County man has been charged with cruelty to animals after he reportedly tied his dog to the back of a car and pulled the animal behind.

According to sister station WYMT, L.H. Neace told investigators he tied the dog to the car because he was mad at it for running away.

A trail of bloody paw prints led police to the dog.

The dog, now named Sinatra, was taken to The Arrow Fund in Louisville for treatment. They say he suffered cuts in the incident, and has injuries to the pads on his feet. He is expected to make a full recovery.

