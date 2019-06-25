Sheriff: Richmond man stole care with two children inside

Madison County deputies have arrested a Richmond man they say stole a car with two children in it, and led officials from the Madison County Sheriffs Office, Richmond Police, and Kentucky State Police on a chase.

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Danny Marcum, of Richmond, on Sunday afternoon. Authorities say Marcum struck a vehicle on I-75 before heading off the interstate to downtown Richmond. Marcum allegedly stopped in traffic to confront another driver before driving onto the lawn of First Presbyterian Church, where he almost struck two bystanders with the vehicle. Marcum continued on to the parking lot of Combs, Parsons, and Collins where the vehicle stopped.

Police say Marcum was under the influence as he exited the vehicle with a small child in his arms. He screamed to the officers that someone was in the trunk of the vehicle trying to kill him. Authorities did not find anyone inside the trunk.

Deputies discovered the vehicle driven by Marcum was stolen, and the children inside were taken without the permission of their guardian.

Marcum faces 21 charges, including Wanton Endangerment, Terroristic Threatening, Resisting Arrest, DUI and Kidnapping.