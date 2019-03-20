Sheriff: Investigation reveals Scott County Deputy Jaime Morales shot by law enforcement weapon

The Scott County Sheriff's Office has revealed that Deputy Jaime Morales was struck by a law enforcement weapon.

Morales was paralyzed as a result of the gunshot during a standoff at an Interstate 75 rest stop in September 2018. Deputies and Georgetown police officers were assisting Federal Agents in finding 57-year-old Edward Reynolds, who was a fugitive from Florida. Reynolds would raise his handgun and aim it toward officers, which prompted law enforcement to fire their weapons at him.

A Kentucky State Police investigation brief said Reynolds was "incapacitated before he could actually fire his weapon."

Investigators were unable to determine which weapon the round that hit Morales came from.

The sheriff's office said Reynolds would have faced multiple criminal charges if he survived the shooting including first-degree assault for Morales' injuries.

Morales continues to recover from the injuries he received from the shooting.