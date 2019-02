The Franklin County Sheriff says several skimming devices have been discovered at Frankfort area gas pumps. Criminals use skimmers to capture data from the magnetic stripe on the back of an ATM card.

The Sheriff is urging drivers to be on the lookout for the devices and offers some advice to avoid becoming a victim:

Use cash

Use a pump close to the door or storefront

Use your debit card as credit or use a credit card

Monitor all charges and contact your bank immediately if you detect fraudulent transactions

Make sure the gas pump panel is closed and doesn’t show signs of tampering

The Sheriff says his office is investigating the devices and will advise the public of their locations at a later date.