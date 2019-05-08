Sheriff: Stolen hair extensions help solve burglary case

A Laurel County landlord is behind bars, accused of stealing thousands of dollars in personal property from one of her tenants.

According to the Sheriff, deputies were called to a reported burglary at a home off West City Dam Road in late April. Investigators developed leads on a suspect, 34-year-old Sandra Lovins, of Keavy, who was discovered to be the landlord of the property where the burglary happened,

When they went to interview Lovins, deputies say they found hair extensions in her home that matched hair extensions reported stolen by the victim.

Lovins reportedly told investigators she had taken property from the victims until she received past due rent. She also admitted she had given a large smart TV belonging to the victim to someone else, and had thrown a suitcase and karaoke speaker in a ditch off the roadway.

Lovins was charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and tampering with physical evidence. She was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

