Sheriff: Suspect in I-64 chase waved gun, tried to ram cruisers

Deputies and police officers were involved in a dangerous pursuit late Tuesday evening along Interstate 64.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies initially tried to stop a car near the Mt. Sterling exit. According to deputies, however, the driver, later identified as 37-year-old Patrick Church, refused to stop.

According to investigators, Church was waving a firearm out of his window. Deputies say Church also made three separate attempts to ram law enforcement vehicles as they approached.

After entering Clark County, officials finally stopped Church near the Mountain Parkway east exit.

Church was arrested and charged with DUI, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment, and fleeing and evading, among other charges.

A passenger in the vehicle, McKenzie Artrip was also arrested, charged with theft by unlawful taking and burglary.

Both were taken to the Montgomery County Detention Center.

