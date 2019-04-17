Sheriff: Suspect in string of burglaries arrested

The Mercer County Sheriff says an arrest has been made after an investigation into a rash of burglaries.

42-year-old Frankie Mason faces several burglary and theft charges, according to the sheriff.

A post to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page says that Mason was responsible for multiple thefts in and around the Burgin area. The sheriff says nearly $10,000 dollars worth of property has been recovered so far.

The case remains open with additional arrests pending.

Mason is currently in the Fayette County Detention Center. He will also face charges out of Boyle County.

