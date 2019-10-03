Sheriff: Suspect jumping onto highway in front of cars carried butcher knives, clown mask

A caller concerned for a man’s safety led to an unusual arrest in Laurel County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A Facebook post on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office’s page states deputies were called out to U.S. 25 just north of London around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report that someone was jumping out in the road in front of vehicles.

When deputies got to the scene, they found 36-year-old James Horton, of Bridgeport, Alabama, and determined he was under the influence.

Investigators say Horton was found with two large butcher knives in his pockets and a clown mask.

Horton was charged with public intoxication.

