Sheriff: Suspect tried to kick out a cruiser’s window during arrest

The Clay County Sheriff says a woman is facing multiple charges after she fought with deputies trying to take her into custody, and attempted to kick out a cruiser’s window.

The Sheriff says deputies were called to a complaint of a woman trying to flag down traffic in the Horse Creek area of Manchester at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived they found the woman, later identified as 32-year-old Patricia Lovins, but say she tried to run away from them.

When they were able to catch up to her, deputies say Lovins began resisting arrest. Investigators were able to get her escorted back to the patrol car, but when she was put in the back seat, deputies say she began trying to kick out the cruiser’s window.

Lovins was charged with fleeing or evading police, public intoxication, resisting arrest, and assault of a police officer, among other charges.

