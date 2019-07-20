Sheriff: Teen drove from scene after hitting motorcyclists, other bikers bring her back

Two motorcyclists were sent to the hospital after being hit by a teen driver who then reportedly tried to drive away from the scene.

According to sister station WFIE, it happened on HWY 109 at the intersection with HWY 365, near downtown Sturgis.

The Union County Sheriff says the 16-year-old driver was chased down by other bikers when she tried to leave the scene.

The teenager was not licensed to drive and will be charged for leaving the scene.

No word on the condition of the two bikers who were hit, but the Sheriff says they were from McLean County.

The Kentucky Bike Rally is going on now in the area.

Deputies told WFIE the 16-year-old has previously been held responsible for a single-vehicle wreck earlier in the year.

Her identity is not being released.

