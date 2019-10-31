Sheriff: Tennessee man charged with DUI after running vehicles off I-75

A man is behind bars after driving recklessly along southbound Interstate 75 in Laurel County.

According to a post from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out around 3 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report that the driver of a white Ford Ranger was running other vehicles off the road. Witnesses told deputies the driver also nearly hit the inside retaining wall on I-75.

On their way to the complaint, deputies say they saw the vehicle get off of I-75 and onto KY 770. Deputies were able to initiate a traffic stop and conduct an interview with the driver, identified as 62-year-old Robert Bryan Allen of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Deputies say they determined Allen was under the influence. He was charged with DUI, as well as having no tail lamps, and an unilluminated rear license plate.

Allen was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

