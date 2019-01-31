Sheriff: Trespassing suspect found hiding in dumpster

A Webbville, Kentucky woman is behind bars on a trespassing charge after an arrest early Thursday morning.

The Laurel County Sheriff says that deputies were called to a business of US 25 around 12:15 a.m. on a report of a man and woman that had been asked to leave, but refused.

Investigators say when they arrived, they found 40-year-old Holly D. Johnson inside a dumpster at the business. According to deputies, the man had already left the scene.

Johnson was charged with criminal trespassing and was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

