Sheriff: Trespassing suspect found passed out on porch

A man is behind bars, charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing after deputies responded to a report of someone trying to break into a trailer.

According to a post on the Clay County Sheriff’s Facebook page, deputies were called to the Arrowhead Court Trailer Park around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, after receiving a complaint call that a man was trying to kick in the door of a home there.

When they arrived, deputies say they found 36-year-old Jeffery Burkhart passed out on the porch.

Investigators say they were able to determine that Burkhart was under the influence of intoxicants.

Burkhart was arrested and taken to the Clay County Detention Center.

