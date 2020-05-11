Sheriff: Two facing charges after pursuit in Pulaski, Rockcastle counties

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says a man and a woman are facing several charges after a leading law enforcement on a pursuit in Pulaski and Rockcastle counties on Saturday.

Officials say Jessie Weaver, a 29-year-old of Brodhead, Ky. was seen driving erratically in a van with license plates that had been cancelled. A deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but Weaver refused to stop, accelerated, continued to drive erratically and led the deputy into Rockcastle County.

Officials say the van eventually struck a Rockcastle County Constable’s vehicle in the Mount Vernon city limits. Weaver then left the vehicle but was soon taken into custody by law enforcement.

According to the Sheriff's office, a female passenger in the van got into the driver's seat and took off, but was stopped by a Rockcastle County deputy. She was later identified as 28-year-old Cora Collinsworth.

Investigators say that there were two other passengers in the vehicle who tried to get the the driver to let them out several times, but he refused. They told investigators they were in fear for their lives.

Officials say 6.3 grams of methamphetamine, $576.00 in cash, some pills and a small amount of marijuana after a search of the vehicle.

Weaver was arrested and charged with reckless driving, DUI, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, unlawful imprisonment, trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, criminal mischief, and possession of a controlled substance.

Collinsworth was arrested and charged with trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. Both were taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.